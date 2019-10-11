GREENBACK, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a truck involved in a burglary at a local yacht company.

According to LCSO, the burglary happened Saturday at a local yacht company off of East Coast Tellico Parkway.

Deputies are looking for a white Nissan Frontier truck with two-wheel drive and extended cab.

If anyone has information about where deputies can locate the truck, contact Detective Sergeant Marty Branum at 865-986-4823 or the Loudon County E-911 Center.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office