KCSO: Harb's Market murder suspect killed after shooting himself during standoff near Lovell Road

KCSO said it believed the man was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department for murder, saying he shot himself after U.S. Marshals arrived to arrest him.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a wanted murder suspect died after he barricaded himself inside his home and shot himself when authorities arrived to arrest him.

KCSO said it sent a SWAT team to respond to a situation involving a wanted murder suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in the Devanshire II neighborhood off Lovell Road near Pellissippi Parkway Monday evening.

According to Sheriff Tom Spangler, the situation ended without further incident when authorities confirmed the man had shot and killed himself during the standoff by sending a drone inside the home. The neighborhood had been blocked off Monday evening as SWAT teams responded, and investigators later began allowing people back into the neighborhood that night.

KCSO later identified that man as Christopher Price, 36, who was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department as a suspect in the murder of Erreese King Jr., 33. King died Friday night after he was shot and killed at Harb's Market in the Lonsdale area.

According to KCSO, U.S. Marshals with the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrived Monday to take Price into custody at his home in the 1600 block of Sails Way.

Deputies said someone fired shots from inside the location, and KCSO said the task force responded by using gas and calling in assistance from the county.

Knox County SWAT teams were called in around 5:30 p.m. to respond to a call for assistance and to relieve authorities holding the perimeter.

KCSO said it confirmed no one else was in the home with Price. It initially said it was unsure how many people were inside the home, saying at one point it believed other people could have been inside.