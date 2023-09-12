x
Crime

MPD: Nearly $300,000 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl seized; 3 arrested in drug operation

According to MPD, the arrest was part of a year-long operation to dismantle a major drug trafficking network in the city.
Credit: Madisonville Police Department

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Madisonville Police Department said it conducted a major drug bust resulting in the arrest of three people and concluding a year-long operation to dismantle a drug trafficking network in the city.

According to MPD, officers seized one pound of fentanyl and nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $300,000. Officers also confiscated 20 grams of cocaine, marijuana, prescription medication and a handgun.

Authorities said Amelia Beth Moore, Elsie Marlene Moore and Joshua Kareem Mccowan were arrested and face charges for their involvement in this drug operation.

