MPD: Nearly $300,000 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl seized; 3 arrested in drug operation

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Madisonville Police Department said it conducted a major drug bust resulting in the arrest of three people and concluding a year-long operation to dismantle a drug trafficking network in the city.

According to MPD, officers seized one pound of fentanyl and nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $300,000. Officers also confiscated 20 grams of cocaine, marijuana, prescription medication and a handgun.