Madisonville police searching for man involved in motorcycle pursuit

The man laid the motorcycle down at Highway 411 and Mason Road, fleeing on foot, according to MPD.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Madisonville Police Department is searching for a man who led officers on a chase on a motorcycle before fleeing on foot on Sunday night.

Officials said the MPD Patrol Division was dispatched around 6 p.m. to the Taco Bell located on Highway 411 for a female who ran in the store yelling for help.

Officers said they arrived in the area and observed the man involved on a motorcycle. He then cranked the motorcycle and a pursuit ensued down Highway 411 towards Vonore.

The man laid the motorcycle down at Highway 411 and Mason Road, fleeing on foot, according to MPD. Officers converged on the area making a perimeter for a search to begin.

While doing the search, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information of a burglary to a residence near the perimeter on Mason Road, according to Madisonville police.

Officers then shifted the perimeter to that location, continuing the search.

At this time the suspect has not been apprehended.