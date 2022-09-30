Man wounded after someone shot him while pumping gas, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and wounded while pumping gas.
Police said it happened at the Magnolia Mart on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
Police said the man's wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
The victim told officers he was pumping gas when an unidentified man shot him. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.