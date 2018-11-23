Hoover, Ala. — UPDATE 8:30 AM Friday: A Hoover, Ala., police officer is on routine leave after shooting and killing a gunman Thursday night at a shopping mall, according to the Hoover Police Department.

The unnamed officer was working a security shift with another officer when the shooting occurred.

A 21-year-old man had just shot an 18-year-old man twice in the torso, according to the Police Department. The officers heard the gunfire on the second floor of the mall and responded.

One of the officers shot a gunman, killing him, according to police.

A 12-year-old girl also was shot. The girl, an innocent bystander, was in stable condition at an area hospital.

The 18-year-old was in serious condition at an area hospital.

Prior story: HOOVER, Ala. – One teen is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama mall prior to Black Friday shopping.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.

Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.

Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer “did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene.”

The second teen was hospitalized in serious condition. Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

