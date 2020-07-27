Man, 20, charged with firing multiple shots at KPD officer

James M. Ketner, of Scottish Pike, turned himself into authorities Sunday night. He posted a $70,000 bond after being booked into the county detention facility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 20-year-old South Knoxville man is charged with attempted murder against a police officer while firing multiple gunshots as he fled in a weekend pursuit, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

James M. Ketner, of Scottish Pike, turned himself into authorities Sunday night. He posted a $70,000 bond after being booked into the county detention facility on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police spokesman Scott Erland said investigators are checking whether Ketner was involved in recent past reports of shots fired in the Cumberland area.

"Based on how we initially made contact with the subject, with him being observed shooting randomly into the air in the Cumberland Avenue area, there is a high probability that he was involved in previous shots fired calls in the area," Erland said.

Officers heard someone fire multiple gunshots about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the Cumberland area and saw a man with a pistol-grip rifle, according to warrants. The man fled in a white Nissan Sentra, according to warrants.

"Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle and observed it turn south onto Alcoa Highway. At that time, the suspect fired one round towards a KPD officer’s unmarked vehicle and exit onto Cherokee Trail," according to the release.

About 90 minutes later, the Nissan was spotted on Fern Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in East Knoxville.

Police followed it to Beaman Lake Road nearby. The car stopped near Yellowstone Road, and the gunman fired about 20 rounds at an officer's vehicle, according to KPD. The driver used a pistol-grip rifle, which he fired from his window.

The car drove off. No one was hurt; the vehicle wasn't hit.

The license plate showed the car was registered to someone named James Michael Smith, Ketner's father, warrants state. Through their investigation, police spoke with the family.

Ketner then turned himself in Sunday night, according to KPD.