Man, 21, convicted of 2020 motel murder

Johnathan L. Davis is alleged to have gone to the Red Roof Inn to rob the victim.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A 21-year-old Knoxville man was convicted of murdering a man and and trying to kill a second person during a robbery in 2020 at a North Knoxville motel.

The Knox County Criminal Court jury's verdict came after a trial this week for Johnathan Lee Davis.

Davis got an automatic life sentence in prison and faces additional time for convictions that include aggravated burglary in concert and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Judge Scott Green presided over the trial and will impose sentence on the additional crimes April 8.

Davis was convicted of killing John Townsend at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike in October 2020. He also shot and wounded a motel employee who he encountered while leaving.

Davis was one of three people who went to Townsend's room to rob him.

"Once in the room, the defendants shot Townsend. Davis and the two others ran from the scene and encountered a hotel employee in the breezeway. Davis shot the employee once in the chest before continuing to flee."