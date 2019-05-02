KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Madison, Tennessee, man faces a second-degree murder charge in the 2018 killing of a man in the Montgomery Village housing development.

Joseph Lewis is being held in the Knox County jail. The Knox County grand jury returned an indictment of second-degree murder, using a firearm during a dangerous felony and tampering with evidence.

Campbell, 33, was shot and killed May 1, 2018, after reportedly getting into an argument with Lewis.

According to police, Campbell ran from Lewis after being shot and collapsed behind an apartment on Daylily Drive. Campbell died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center later that day.

Lewis later turned himself in to Metro Nashville police.