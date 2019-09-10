SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Sevier County man is in custody after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning and pushing her from a car, the sheriff's office said.

Hayden K. Ownby faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after investigators said they responded to Gnatty Branch Road around 10 a.m. for a report of a woman who had been pushed from a car and was laying in the roadway.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the woman, 19, was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital and investigators later took Ownby into custody at his home in Pigeon Forge.

Bond has been set at $1 million. The sheriff's office said he's set to appear in court on Nov. 13.

The investigation is ongoing.