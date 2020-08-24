Man, 23, charged in two sexual attacks on Knoxville greenway

Kapryce D. Landers, 23, is being held in lieu of bond at the Knox County Detention Facility.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knoxville man faces indictment in two alleged sexual attacks this summer on the popular Third Creek Greenway.

Kapryce D. Landers, 23, is being held in lieu of bond at the Knox County Detention Facility.

A Knox County grand jury has indicted him on two counts of sexual battery. He's also charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The attacks happened June 18 and 19 against women on the greenway.

On June 18, police allege, a woman was running along the greenway off Sutherland Avenue when Landers grabbed her left buttock.

According to a KPD report, the victim confronted him but he did not reply. Landers allegedly tried again to grab the victim and she fled.

Another attack occurred the following day on the greenway.

The woman told officers she had been running when Landers approached and assaulted her. After a struggle, KPD said the woman ran toward West High School and was able to make contact with a witness who called 911.

Landers was arrested that day.