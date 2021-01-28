Man, 25, wanted in homicide outside West Knoxville bar captured in LA

Landon Hank Black killed Brandon Lee early Dec. 27, authorities allege.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville man wanted in the December killing of a man outside a West Knoxville bar has been taken into custody in Los Angeles County, Calif.

Landon Hank Black, 25, was captured Thursday. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service took part in the capture.

Knoxville police allege he killed 30-year-old Brandon Lee early Dec. 27 outside the Billiards and Brews bar in the 8700 block of Unicorn Drive.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting.

Black will be extradited to face a murder prosecution in Knox County.

Veteran Knoxville defense attorney Don Bosch said he and attorney Chloe Akers of his firm will represent Black.

"We're glad that Hank is safe, and we'll begin working on this case now that he is in custody," Bosch said Thursday night.

Black was a former standout preps football player from Carter High School who also played for awhile at East Tennessee State University.