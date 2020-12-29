Man, 29, sought in Halls Walmart arson

Justin Ueckert has a lengthy arrest history.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County authorities are seeking the public's help to find a 29-year-old man who set a fire in a Halls Walmart this month.

Justin Ueckert stands about 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and may have a beard.

On Dec. 16, the Knox County Sheriff's Office alleges he went into the Halls Walmart and set a fire while about 100 people were inside.

As a result, he's facing aggravated arson and burglary charges, according to KCSO.

Ueckert is homeless and known to camp in woods near Highway 33.

He has a lengthy prior arrest history for crimes such as theft and burglary.

KCSO's Fire Investigation Unit is handling the case.