Man, 29, sought in Halls Walmart arson

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County authorities are seeking the public's help to find a 29-year-old man who set a fire in a Halls Walmart this month.
Justin Ueckert stands about 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and may have a beard.
On Dec. 16, the Knox County Sheriff's Office alleges he went into the Halls Walmart and set a fire while about 100 people were inside.
As a result, he's facing aggravated arson and burglary charges, according to KCSO.
Ueckert is homeless and known to camp in woods near Highway 33.
He has a lengthy prior arrest history for crimes such as theft and burglary.
KCSO's Fire Investigation Unit is handling the case.
If you have any information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts, call KCSO LEIDS Unit 865-215-2243 and ask to speak with a fire investigator, a KCSO notice states.