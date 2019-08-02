KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County grand jury will consider murder charges against a 30-year-old man charged in a Fountain City killing last month.

After hearing testimony, Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Chuck Cerny found Friday there was probable cause to believe John Taylor shot and killed Kelton Crawford on Jan. 28 at a home at 155 Felix Road.

The night of the killing, police say Taylor had been fighting with an ex-girlfriend and had assaulted her. He left Felix Road and then came back.

The ex-girlfriend testified Crawford, of Knoxville, came over to help her. She said Crawford and Taylor talked on the phone several times before Taylor reappeared at her home.

Taylor then shot and killed Crawford and fled, according to testimony.

Police responding to the scene found Crawford lying outside. He died at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Taylor, from Michigan, fled, but Knoxville police and U.S. marshals caught him days later at a Fountain City area convenience store.

He is being held in jail in lieu of more than $600,000 bond.

It'll be up to a grand jury to determine if Taylor should be indicted on a murder charge.