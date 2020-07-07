Man, 33, indicted in slayings of brothers during marijuana robbery

A grand jury this week indicted James Edward Allen on first-degree murder, felony murder and especially aggravated robbery charges, among others.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 33-year-old Knoxville man who police say teamed up with two teens in the robbery and killing of two brothers faces murder and especially aggravated robbery counts in Knox County Criminal Court.

He's accused of robbing and shooting to death Joshua Haley, 19, and Christian Haley, 20, early the night of Dec. 29, 2019, at a Rocky Top Apartments residence on Bedrock Way.

According to records, Allen and Anthony L. Lua, then 17, went into the Haleys' apartment where the killings occurred. They wanted marijuana, according to records.

Isaiah W. Grigsby, 16, was supposed to wait outside in a vehicle. In the scramble after the shooting, Lua and Allen ended up running off on foot.

Police found them not far away in the area of Interstate 640 and Old Broadway, according to police. Authorities eventually charged all three men.