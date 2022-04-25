Man, 36, faces vehicular homicide charge in Knoxville woman's 2021 death

Larry W. Hipps faces multiple counts in a Knox County indictment returned this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Greeneville man who police say went on an East Tennessee crime spree in the summer of 2021 faces indictment on counts alleging he killed a Knoxville woman and injured her husband in a crash.

Larry Wayne Hipps faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, theft and evading arrest in Knox County Criminal Court, records show.

The charges stem from July 2021 when he's alleged to have killed Barbara Moore Williams with a vehicle. He's also alleged to have endangered her husband Cliff Williams.

A Knox County grand jury returned the indictment April 21.

The fatal crash occurred July 9 in Knox County. Williams and her husband had just observed their 63rd wedding anniversary, according to her obituary.

Hipps also is accused in Knox County of stealing a woman's 2007 Ford Edge and evading arrest when law officers tried to stop him.

Deputies spotted Hipps at a car wash. He fled, and authorities chased him. He was then spotted speeding on Rifle Range Road. The car crashed into another vehicle at Warlax Road. Hipps and a female passenger jumped out and fled, records state.

UPDATE 08-05-21: HIPPS is in custody in Cocke County. Multiple agencies were involved in the apprehension. THANK... Posted by Greene County Sheriffs Dept. / Warrant Division on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Greene County authorities later issued a warning to look out for Hipps, wanted on multiple warrants.

"He is known to steal vehicles and run from law enforcement. If anyone has location information or sees him, please call 911 immediately. Do not try to apprehend!" the Greene County Sheriff's Office warned in a July 24, 2021, Facebook post.

Hipps was also wanted in Buncombe County, N.C.