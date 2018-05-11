Five people were taken into custody Monday morning after a Blount County deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation and the driver sped up.

According to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong, when the driver spotted the deputy, he reportedly started traveling at a high rate of speed and continued through two-lane roads and onto West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The driver of the fleeing car drove into oncoming lanes of travel several times and narrowly missed multiple cars before hitting a vehicle in Maryville, according to the sheriff's office. The chase continued west on West Lamar Alexander Parkway into Loudon County and ended when the driver crashed in Lenoir City near the I-75 interchange.

All five people in the car got out and ran but were quickly taken into custody by deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Loudon County Sheriff's Office, and Lenoir City Police Department.

A revolver was also seized, the sheriff's office said.

Ernest Wayne McDonald, 22, of Atlantic Avenue, Knoxville, is in custody in the Blount County Correctional Facility. He's facing numerous felony charges in Blount and Loudon counties.

Four male juveniles, ages 16 to 17, who were in the vehicle with McDonald were taken into custody but were released to their guardians Monday afternoon. The juveniles will not face charges.

The investigation is continuing, and charges will be placed on McDonald later Monday evening.

