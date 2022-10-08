Man, 40, faces 20 years in prison for robbery, killing motorcyclist

Jimmy Beaver was supposed to face trial Monday in Knox County. He pleaded guilty Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old Knoxville man will spend 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery and killing a motorcyclist in 2021 in South Knoxville.

Jimmy Beaver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court to the robbery count and vehicular homicide. He’d been set to go to trial Monday but took a plea deal instead before Judge Steve Sword.

Beaver took a BMW at knifepoint from a 19-year-old man in June 2021 near 11th Street and Cumberland Avenue, according to authorities.

Beaver then drove off.

According to Knoxville police, he drove recklessly in South Knoxville in the stolen car and collided with a motorcycle rider on Chapman Highway near E. Martin Mill Pike.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist was tossed from the bike and suffered brain injuries.

An off-duty Knoxville Police Department officer and a doctor were in the area when the crash happened. They gave Berlon Williams medical attention until emergency personnel arrived.

Police stopped Beaver, who they say was walking away from the crash scene.

Williams later died of his injuries at University of Tennessee Medical Center.