Man, 47, pleads guilty to sexual battery in middle of his trial

Uriel Ernesto Rivera's trial before Judge Steve Sword began Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 47-year-old Maryville man pleaded guilty at mid-trial Tuesday to two counts of aggravated sexual battery in Knox County Criminal Court.

Uriel Ernesto Rivera's trial before Judge Steve Sword began Monday.

As part of his plea, Rivera got an eight-year prison sentence, according to the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk's Office.

He also must register as a sex offender after he gets out.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Rivera is also facing prosecution in Anderson County on a charge of coercion of a witness related to the Knox County case.