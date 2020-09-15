Man, 58, charged with shooting roommate who he'd kicked out of the house

The Knoxville Police Department identified the alleged shooter as Keith Kimbrell.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 58-year-old Knoxville man is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of a man Monday night on Baxter Avenue.

The Knoxville Police Department identified the alleged shooter as Keith Kimbrell, 58.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police were called about a shooting in the 1300 block of Baxter. They found a male there suffering from gunshot wounds.

He's being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center. His wounds are not considered life threatening.

"Mr. Kimbrell was taken into custody on scene by responding officers and transported to the Knox County Detention Facility and charged with aggravated assault," according to a KPD release.

Warrants state the shooting happened at 1311 Baxter, where Kimbrell lived.

The victim had been shot in the groin/leg area.

Kimbrell told police the victim was a roommate that he'd kicked out of the house a few days before.

"He stated that the victim showed up on his property, kicked his gate in, and was throwing bikes against the house and window," a warrant states.

Kimbrell said he fired a round from his shotgun in the air and warned the man he'd shoot him if he came back. The man went away but Kimbrell said he returned, the warrant states, and started yelling at Kimbrell.