Man accepts plea deal in Holly Bobo case

Jason Autry made the deal in exchange for his testimony against Zach Adams in the case.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The final suspect charged in the Holly Bobo murder case is free to walk after making a plea deal.

Jason Autry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping charges.

He made the deal in exchange for his testimony against Zach Adams in the case.

Autry was serving an eight year sentence on a drug charge when he was arrested for Bobo's murder.

He will be released once the deal is processed.

Bobo was 20 years old when she was killed in 2011.