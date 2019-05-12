A man wanted for murdering an East Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to killing two other people in Florida.

In October, the TBI added Stanley Eric Mossburg, also known as "Woo Woo" to its Most Wanted List after authorities said he killed Christopher Scott Short in a Greeneville laundromat on Oct. 2.

He fled Tennessee and ended up in Polk County, Florida, where he killed a man and woman inside their home.

Prosecutors in Florida are seeking the death penalty for Mossburg, who claimed he was a prophet and doing what God told him to do after his arrest.

Mossburg also faces murder charges in Tennessee.