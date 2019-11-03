TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Claiborne County man is in jail after police say he tried to steal a fire truck.

It happened Sunday on North Broad Street in Tazewell.

Tazewell Police received a call about a suspicious man trying to break into one trucks at the Tazewell Fire Department. 

Once the officer arrived at the fire station, he saw a person behind the wheel of a ladder truck and the engine running.

Police say Johnathan Rodriguez told the officer he owned the fire department and the truck.

The officer also believes Rodriguez was under the influence. 