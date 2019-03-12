BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said one of two burglary suspects was found dead inside the home he was accused of burglarizing.

The man’s body was found on Friday in the closet of a spare bedroom of the home on Ramsey Bridge Road.

The sheriff’s office said the unidentified man and a second suspect, Sarah Clowers, are suspects in a burglary at the home.

The sheriff’s office said Clowers made it out of the home undetected, but the man did not try to leave the home.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed the man died as a result of suicide, but more information about his death will be released following further investigation and autopsy results.

Clowers was arrested on Dec. 2 on charges of aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000.