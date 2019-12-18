KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knoxville man is accused of driving away after stealing a woman's car in a North Knoxville Taco Bell and dragging her along as he sped off, according to authorities.

William J. Koontz, 59, is facing felony charges for a carjacking on Dec. 4. Authorities said that he forced a woman out of her 2001 Honda Prelude, but she got stuck as pushed her out.

Koontz then drove away at a high speed with the victim hanging from the driver's side window, authorities said.

Authorities also said that he attempted to cut the victim with a boxcutter while driving away. She was able to stop the car around half a mile away from the Taco Bell at 200 Crawford Road, authorities said. Koontz then ran away on foot.

Koontz does not have a court date. He also faces charges for stealing an extension ladder and selling it at a pawn shop.