Man accused of killing Knoxville woman appears in court for unrelated charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man accused of killing a Knoxville woman, Desheena Kyle, appeared in court Tuesday for unrelated charges.
John Bassett, 29, faced weapon and drug charges Tuesday in a preliminary hearing. The charges specifically deal with illegally possessing a weapon and an intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He agreed to waive those charges to a grand jury on Tuesday.
The charges are from an unrelated arrest in July.
In October, Bassett was indicted in the death of Kyle, his ex-girlfriend. He faces an arraignment on that murder charge, as well as tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, on December 16.