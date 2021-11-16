Man accused of killing Knoxville woman appears in court for unrelated charges

Officials said that John Bassett faces weapon and drug charges unrelated to an earlier case, where he is accused of killing a Knoxville woman.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man accused of killing a Knoxville woman, Desheena Kyle, appeared in court Tuesday for unrelated charges.

John Bassett, 29, faced weapon and drug charges Tuesday in a preliminary hearing. The charges specifically deal with illegally possessing a weapon and an intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He agreed to waive those charges to a grand jury on Tuesday.

The charges are from an unrelated arrest in July.