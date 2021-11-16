x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man accused of killing Knoxville woman appears in court for unrelated charges

Officials said that John Bassett faces weapon and drug charges unrelated to an earlier case, where he is accused of killing a Knoxville woman.
Credit: KPD
John Bassett, 28

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man accused of killing a Knoxville woman, Desheena Kyle, appeared in court Tuesday for unrelated charges.

John Bassett, 29, faced weapon and drug charges Tuesday in a preliminary hearing. The charges specifically deal with illegally possessing a weapon and an intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He agreed to waive those charges to a grand jury on Tuesday.

The charges are from an unrelated arrest in July.

In October, Bassett was indicted in the death of Kyle, his ex-girlfriend. He faces an arraignment on that murder charge, as well as tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, on December 16.

Related Articles

In Other News

Man charged after leaving baby on sidewalk