BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County judge has ordered a man accused of killing his wife at a dentist office in Kingsport to have no contact with the family of his estranged wife.

Harry Weaver, 63 of Blountville, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to a slew of charges now pending against him: alternate counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Weaver is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Kelly, at a dentist office in Colonial Heights where she worked on Feb. 13.

He’s also accused of attempting to kill a co-worker before police said a patient in the office with a concealed carry permit shot and wounded Weaver.

Prosecutors asked for the no-contact order Monday because they said Weaver has written a letter to Kelly’s mother.

Weaver remains jailed under a $1 million bond, has a public defender, and is due back in court Oct. 29.

