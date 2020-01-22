KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man accused of murdering his parents and dismembering their bodies was given a new trial date and judge on Tuesday.

Judge Steve Sword will now take Joel Guy Jr.'s case and his trial has moved from February to Sept. 28. Previously, Judge Kyle Hixson was handling the case but since he recently worked for the District Attorney's office, there was potential for a conflict of interest.

Guy is accused of killing his parents over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016. Authorities found his mother's head "cooking" on a pot in the kitchen, records said. They also found his father's hands on the floor in an upstairs room, according to authorities.

Due to the violent nature of the crime, a bid to suppress evidence taken from Guy's old bedroom was denied in November. That decision is being challenged in the Court of Criminal Appeals.