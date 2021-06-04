Records: Man accused of raping, strangling woman in Knox County

Cunningham is charged with felony aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and theft of property.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he raped and strangled a woman until she lost consciousness.

The incident was reported on our about Tuesday at French Road in Knox County.

According to records, Bentley Scott Cunningham restrained the victim from leaving his residence by strangling her to the point she lost consciousness.

Cunningham told the victim that she was not going anywhere and the victim was in fear for her life, records stated.

Records show that Cunningham is also accused of stealing the victim's car. Cunningham then called the victim and told her that he had taken items from the car and that if she wanted them back she would have to come to speak with him, records explained.