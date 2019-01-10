JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A man accused of running over and killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son back in June was set to appear in Jefferson County court Tuesday but a judge reset the hearing for the third time.

William David Phillips, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one attempted murder charge. He's now set to appear on Dec. 10 after a judge asked for further mental evaluations.

He's accused of running over Sierra Wilson Cahoon and her son, Nolan, after what officials have said was a "deliberate crash."

Investigators said they do not believe Phillips knew Cahoon and her son, but rather it was an "intentional act of violence." He told authorities that on June 17 a voice told him Sierra Cahoon had meth in her stroller and he needed to kill her.

Phillips was being held without bond in Jefferson County Jail. He was set to appear in court in August but a judge rescheduled it for Oct. 1 for further mental evaluations.

District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn said Phillips could face the death penalty.