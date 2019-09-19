CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A 55-year-old man shot his younger brother during a domestic dispute Thursday morning in Claiborne County, according to the sheriff's office.

At around 9:55 a.m., deputies and detectives with the department's criminal investigations division said they responded to a shooting call on Payne Circle in Tazewell.

Upon initial investigation, the sheriff's office said it believes the brothers were in a domestic dispute when Matthew David Overton shot his brother, Adam Robert Overton, 51.

Adam Robert Overton was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Matthew David Overton was charged with attempted criminal homicide by Claiborne County Sheriff’s Detectives and authorities said he is currently incarcerated in the Claiborne County Jail.