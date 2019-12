KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot in the arm on the 600 block of South Chestnut Street in East Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department said two men were in an argument when Lamont Woods, 51, shot Michael Haley, 25, in the arm.

Officers said Haley identified Woods as his boyfriend.

KPD said Woods is charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Knox Co. Detention Center.

Haley was taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.