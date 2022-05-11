Man accused of striking 3 vehicles occupied by TBI agents in Sullivan County indicted

Fletcher is being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Kingsport man accused of striking three vehicles that were occupied by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents with a stolen SUV has been indicted, the TBI announced Wednesday.

According to the TBI, agents received information regarding a stolen SUV that was believed to be occupied by a wanted fugitive. The vehicle was seen in a parking lot along North Eastman Road in Kingsport, the TBI said. Agents tried to stop the SUV and speak with the driver when he tried to get away and struck three vehicles, the TBI added.

Agents were able to get the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Steven Daniel Fletcher, out of the stolen SUV, the TBI said. Fletcher was detained until the Kingsport Police Department arrived and took him into custody, the TBI added.

Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments charging Fletcher with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony evading arrest, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of vandalism over $10,000 but less than $60,000, one count of vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500, and one count of vandalism under $1,000.