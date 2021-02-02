Man and woman arrested for drug charges following SWAT standoff in Sevierville

Police said a man armed with a rifle eventually surrendered peacefully after a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in Tuesday.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars after Sevierville authorities had to call in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators to deal with an armed standoff.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, Sevier County deputies initially went to a home on Retreat Street Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. to arrest a man who had sealed indictments against him for possessing and selling methamphetamine, as well as three indictments for possessing and selling Schedule III drugs -- which include opioid painkillers.

Police said a deputy tried to place Matthew Dyke, 32, under arrest, but he went back into the home and refused to surrender.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office called the Sevierville Police Department for backup. Police tried repeatedly to have Dyke surrender, but said he continued to refuse.

At that point, police called in SWAT and crisis negotiators. They said they soon learned Dyke had armed himself with a rifle.

Officers were able to make contact with a woman inside the home who exited and surrendered, identified as 34-year-old Lauren Baker. Police said Baker also had a sealed indictment against her for Schedule III drug possession, manufacturing, sale and delivery.

SPD said crisis negotiators were able to speak with Dyke, who eventually surrendered peacefully around 4:40 p.m.

Officers arrested Dyke on the indictments and also charged him with possession of a prohibited weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.