Man arrested after attempted carjacking, jumping onto moving pickup truck to evade officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, Knoxville Police Department officers attempted to make contact with three suspicious individuals in the parking lot of the UPS facility located on Callahan Drive.

As officers went to detain one of the men for questioning, he fled from officers on foot eastbound down Callahan in the direction of I-75.

While fleeing, the man approached a gold sedan and attempted to remove the driver, who fought off the suspect before leaving the scene, according to officials.

Officers said the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Jimmy Smith, then jumped onto the back of a moving pickup truck. He was taken into custody without further incident after the pickup truck returned to officers.

Smith was transported to the UT Medical Center to be evaluated for minor injuries and will be booked upon his release for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation and evading arrest, according to KPD.