A man is dead and another is in custody after a fatal stabbing in North Knoxville Friday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, 67-year-old Ralph Atkins was detained at the scene of 418 North Broadway and has been charged with second degree murder.

Officers arrived around 3:20 p.m. on Friday in response to a stabbing. KPD said a male victim was taken to UT Medical Center in critical condition where he later was pronounced dead.

The man's identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.

Atkins was booked into the Knox County Detention Center, and the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.