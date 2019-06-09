GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who told police he just wanted to see what would happen has been charged with trespassing at Greeneville High School.

According to an incident report, Brandon M. Whittaker, 33, slipped into the school Friday morning with a group of Walters State College Students.

A secretary noticed the man because he had his covered with a hoodie, which is a dress code violation. She told officers she followed him into the hallway where a teacher had already confronted the suspect for wearing a hood. The two women realized he wasn't a student and escorted Whittaker back to the entryway, where he ran outside.

The SRO was notified, who immediately contacted 911 dispatchers and started a search. The school was placed on lockdown.

Officers later found Whittaker squatting down next to the side of the school building and took him into custody. He told officers he "wanted to see what the response was if he came into the school."

Whittaker was charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespassing.

The school was taken off lockdown after Whittaker was arrested.