Man arrested after fleeing from two separate crashes with injury

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and K-9 teams responded to a report of a hit and run crash with injury at the intersection of Martel and Muddy Creek on Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies said they learned that the driver had fled from the first scene and continued up Beals Chapel where he then left the roadway and struck an LCUB power pole causing It to break in half at the intersection of Lakeview Road.

Witnesses observed the male flee the scene of the second crash on foot and run into a nearby wood line, according to LCSO.

LCSO said K-9 teams and deputies deployed in the area, and after a lengthy area search, the suspect was located and apprehended without incident.

The suspect, who was identified as Knoxville resident John D. Jones, 35, was evaluated by Priority EMS and refused treatment, according to officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to both scenes and are handling the crash investigations, according to LCSO.