Man arrested after fleeing trooper who suspected he was wanted

The man was identified as Marcus Woods, 50, of Lewisburg, Tenn.

A Lewisburg, Tenn., man is in custody after authorities say he fled Thursday when they tried to stop him on suspicion of being wanted on criminal charges.

The man was identified as Marcus Woods, 50.

Woods was driving a red Ford Taurus about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 127 North in Cumberland County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A trooper followed behind, and his license plate reader indicated the person in the car might be wanted for criminal activity, according to the THP. The trooper tried to stop the Ford but the car fled.

THP troopers chased the driver into Fentress County.

"The vehicle ran off the roadway in the Pall Mall area of Fentress County on Highway 127," a preliminary THP report states.

Authorities detained Woods, who was not hurt.