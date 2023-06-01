KPD: Man arrested after shooting on Bradshaw Garden Road in January

Samer Jurdi, 28, was taken into custody early Thursday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested in the death of 30-year-old Jeronimo Gomez, who was shot and killed outside of a home on Bradshaw Garden Road on Jan. 17, 2023, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said following a continued investigation, Jurdi was recently indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.