NPD: Woman taken to hospital after unknowingly eating salad with meth in it, man arrested in Newport

The Newport Police Department Gomer Sanderson, 53, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and reckless endangerment after putting meth in a woman's salad.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Newport Police Department said a man was arrested Sunday after a woman was taken to the hospital, where she learned that she had eaten a salad with methamphetamine in it.

According to a report from authorities the woman and the man, Gomer Sanderson, 53, had bought a salad from a store. The woman said that when she went to take a bit of the salad at his house, it "tasted real salty." She said that she had gone to the bathroom while he was putting the salad on plates.

After eating it, she said Sanderson started telling her that he was sorry, and said that he had put something in the salad. She said she asked him if she needed to go to the emergency room, and "he did not say yes or no, he just said, 'Do I need to take you?'"

The woman said that she went to the bathroom and grabbed some of her items before leaving. Then, she said went to a store and called a friend to pick her up before going to the emergency room. There, she tested positive for methamphetamine. In a statement, she said that she does not do drugs.

Authorities said Sanderson told them he had used meth the night before and admitted to putting methamphetamine in the salad they ate.