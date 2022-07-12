Local man apprehended following shooting

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect was quickly apprehended by the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man was arrested after firing shots into a residence, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers were dispatched and arrived at the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue just after 7 p.m. on July 11.

The caller provided a description of the suspect and the car the suspect was driving. The Community Engagement Response Team officers located the car and stopped it in the 2600 block of Sunset within minutes of arriving on the scene, KPD said.

KPD detained the driver, 38-year-old Robert Pannell, who was ultimately identified as the suspect.

KPD said Pannell allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired shots after an argument with the residents of the home on Sunset Avenue. Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

According to KPD, a handgun was recovered in the area where Pannell had driven following the shooting.