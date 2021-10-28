KPD: Man arrested after shooting outside Lonsdale Market and Deli; victim in serious condition

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they have arrested a man involved in a shooting that left a victim wounded outside the Lonsdale Market and Deli.

According to KPD, officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the road at Heiskell Avenue and Rudy Street.

Officers said they located the crime scene nearby at the Lonsdale Market at 3208 Rudy Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

KPD said the suspect was identified as Jeremiah Joiner, 21 of Knoxville.

Joiner was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and additional weapon charges, KPD said.