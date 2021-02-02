KCSO: Man arrested after shooting wounds one; suspect claims people broke into his vehicle

KCSO said it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, saying the hotel's surveillance system caught it on camera.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and another man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Knox County early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn off Strawberry Plains Pike at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. They arrested Devin Cox, 37, and charged him with aggravated assault with a gun and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the incident report filed by a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy, Cox told deputies he was staying at the hotel when he was alerted that someone was breaking into his vehicle, saying he could see some of his belongings laying on the ground when he looked out the window.

Cox said he grabbed a handgun from his room and went into the parking lot, where he said he saw a vehicle he recognized from previous burglaries driving without its headlights on. Cox said he stood in the roadway and pointed his gun at the vehicle to try and stop it, and when it sped up -- he claimed he jumped out of the way and shot at it several times as it passed.

Deputies said a woman named Kaylie Dees was driving the vehicle at the time. When they talked to her, she claimed she and a man named Christopher Nicely picked up another man, Brandon Mannis, from an unknown address on Rutledge Pike. She claims the three of them "rode around" until Mannis told her to pull into the hotel.

Nicely and Mannis got out and walked toward the Red Roof Inn, and when Nicely returned she said she noticed someone looking out the back door of the hotel.

She said she began to drive away when she saw Cox standing in the road pointing a gun at her vehicle. She claimed she tried to drive around Cox when he "hit the hood of her car" and shot into the vehicle several times, hitting Nicely who was in the passenger seat.

Deputies said they noticed several bullet holes in the back passenger side and a busted front window.

Nicely was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

