A man is charged with assault after allegedly spitting on and trying to punch a paramedic Friday, Dec. 13, according to court documents.

AMR Medic picked up Danny Olguin from Isabella Towers Apartments in Knoxville around 4 p.m. Friday to take him to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for treatment, said reports.

Documents said the 54-year-old kept taking off his seat belts and arguing with the paramedics on the way to the hospital. At one point, Olguin turned around and spit on the chest of one of the medics and then, tried to punch the medic several times, report said.

Knoxville Police was dispatched to the corner of Henley Street and Church Ave. at approximately 4:10 p.m., according to court documents. Reports said paramedics were able to hold down Olguin until police arrived.

Once police arrived, they took Olguin out of the ambulance and tried to handcuff him, reports said. According to documents, Olguin tried to kick one of the officers and then, pulled his right arm away from police and put it under his stomach to avoid being handcuffed.

Officer were able to arrested Olguin and take him to UT Medical for treatment, reports said. According to documents, he laid on the ground at the hospital and yelled and would not stop when told to. Reports said this caused people to stop going about their lawful business to see what was happening.

Documents show Olguin is charged with two counts of assault with threat of bodily injury, one count of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct.

He will have a bond arraignment Jan. 6.