KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a reported stabbing that occurred at the Days Inn located on Dante Road on Thursday around 5 a.m.

While en route to the scene, officers learned that the victim and witness had left the scene to travel to the hospital, according to officials. Officers made contact with those individuals and responded to Baxter Avenue at N. Central Street to meet with them.

Upon arrival, officers said they observed the victim, a 38-year-old man, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to the UT Medical Center for emergency surgery.

The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Steven Howell, was involved in an altercation with the victim and the witness in the Days Inn parking lot, where Howell attacked the victim before fleeing the scene.

At around 10 a.m., officers said they located Howell at the Pilot on Western Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.