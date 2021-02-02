Blount County man arrested after stabbing son-in-law

Buckner's daughter told deputies he had been sending threatening text messages earlier in the evening, and she and Keen went to check on him.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was arrested on Tuesday after stabbing his son-in-law, according to an incident report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Records show Corbit Keen told deputies he and his father-in-law Kenneth Buckner, had been talking in the bathroom of the master bedroom.

Buckner's daughter, Paige Keen, told deputies Buckner had been sending threatening text messages earlier in the evening, and she and Corbit went to check on him at his home, according to the incident report.

Buckner reportedly said he was going to bed and Keen left the bedroom, closing the door, according to the report. Buckner then opened the door and stabbed Keen in the lower abdominal area.

The report said Keen grabbed Buckner's arm that was holding the knife and struck him so he would not be stabbed again.

Keen was treated by AMR at the scene for his injuries, according to the incident report.

Buckner told deputies he was laying in bed when he was struck in the face. He also mentioned he had a few beers to drink.

The report shows Buckner's speech was slurred and it was difficult to get information from him. His left eye was swollen, and he told deputies he believed his right shoulder was dislocated.

Buckner was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the incident report.