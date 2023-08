The standoff happened on Hendrickson Street early Saturday.

CLINTON, Tennessee — A man was arrested following a standoff with authorities in Clinton on Saturday.

Officials said they arrested 38-year-old William Hardy. It is unknown what initiated the standoff. No injuries have been reported; Hardy and the officers are okay.

Hardy is charged with one count of kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault, authorities said.