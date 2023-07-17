Alcoa PD: Man arrested after nearly hitting officer head-on, leading officers on chase near I-40

APD said the man nearly hit an officer head-on when they arrived. Officers said they had to end the chase due to a lack of available units in the area.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Blount County deputies arrested a man who managed to evade Alcoa police during a chase that ended near Interstate 40 last week.

According to the Alcoa Police Department, officers responded to a domestic assault report on Thursday, July 13, in the Springbrook community. Officers said a man, identified as Kyler Hicks, was reported to be "impaired, armed and driving recklessly" in the Alcoa Duck Pond parking lot.

APD said the man nearly hit an officer head-on when they arrived. The officer tried to stop the car, but APD said the driver refused to stop.

Alcoa police began chasing the vehicle down Hall Road, but the suspect was able to get away near I-40. APD said officers had to end the chase "due to a lack of available units in the area."

Police issued a warrant to arrest Hicks for aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle, and felony evading.

On Friday evening, deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office took him into custody. He was being held on bonds totaling $175,000 in the Blount County Jail.