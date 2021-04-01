Man arrested after armed robbery reported at Oak Ridge convenience store

The incident was reported at J & C Market on East Tennessee Avenue Sunday night.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A man was arrested after an armed robbery reported in Oak Ridge Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported at J & C Market on East Tennessee Avenue around 9 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said that Tyrone N. Partridge, 43, of Oak Ridge, reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded the contents of the register at the market.

According to an investigation, during the robbery, Partridge pushed the clerk to the ground and fled the store on foot.

Officers interviewed the clerk and canvased the neighborhood before receiving a tip from a citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle nearby.

A man matching the description of the robbery suspect was contacted inside and then fled on foot.

After a foot chase and brief struggle, Partridge was arrested, and based on the investigation, he was identified as the robbery suspect.

Partridge was found with $240 and other items of evidence in his possession.

He faces charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

Partridge was sent to the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton.